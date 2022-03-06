Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $53.10.
Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.