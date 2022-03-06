Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

