CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.11

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 30891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

