Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 765,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.