Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 318,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,406. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
