Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 318,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,406. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 38,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.