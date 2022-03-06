Comerica Bank Has $3.91 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

