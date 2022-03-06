Comerica Bank Has $4 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

