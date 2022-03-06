Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.