Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.70 ($8.66).

CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.66. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

