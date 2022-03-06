Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

