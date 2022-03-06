Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.