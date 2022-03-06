Comparing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eargo and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Cadre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 2.20 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -3.10 Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cadre beats Eargo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo (Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

