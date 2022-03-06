Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,721.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($23.10).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,457.69).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,559.50 ($20.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,697.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,580.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823 ($24.46). The company has a market cap of £27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.98.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

