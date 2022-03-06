Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

