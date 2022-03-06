Contrasting Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 144.17 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.38

Ginkgo Bioworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 6 0 2.75 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.70%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 684.31%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

