Contrasting Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

This table compares Legend Biotech and Edgewise Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $75.68 million 71.77 -$303.48 million ($1.28) -27.56 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($5.10) -2.05

Edgewise Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewise Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -387.71% -134.33% -46.74% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -12.46% -12.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legend Biotech and Edgewise Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.41%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 222.35%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.