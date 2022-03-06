Contrasting Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $9.97 million 77.84 -$66.94 million N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 47.61 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -5.41

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -118.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Molecular Partners and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Molecular Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.82%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma. The company is also developing MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors; MP0310, which is in Phase I clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MPO317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor; and Peptide-MHC, a tumor-localized immune-cell agonist to attack tumors. It has strategic partnerships with Allergan, Inc. and Amgen SA; and collaboration with AGC Biologics to develop anti-COVID-19 DARPin program. Molecular Partners AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

