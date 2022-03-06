Contrasting RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) & The Competition

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.39% 17.23% 13.27% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -193.79% -96.78% -3.51%

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million $25.07 million 26.72 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 3.24

RADA Electronic Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 331 446 20 2.47

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.32%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

