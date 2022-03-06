Contrasting Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

80.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.39 $226.00 million $1.01 17.78 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telephone and Data Systems and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 2 1 2.75 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 53.81%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 2.63% 2.48% 1.07% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats GTT Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

GTT Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.