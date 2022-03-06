Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $543.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

