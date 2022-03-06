Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN opened at $15.10 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.