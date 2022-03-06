Convex Finance Price Tops $17.53 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $931.67 million and $37.01 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $17.53 or 0.00045059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.04 or 0.06738771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.94 or 0.99694459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,668,667 coins and its circulating supply is 53,140,033 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

