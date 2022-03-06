Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
