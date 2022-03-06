Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.8 days.
Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881. The company has a market cap of $801.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.
About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
