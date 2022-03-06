COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $214.85 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. COTI has a market capitalization of $214.85 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.