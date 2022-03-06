CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $665.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRA International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CRA International by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

