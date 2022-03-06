CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $665.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $116.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.
About CRA International (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
