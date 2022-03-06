Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,514,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,019. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
