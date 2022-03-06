Credit Suisse Group Cuts Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $8.50

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

