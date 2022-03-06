Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

FRA ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.82 and a 200-day moving average of €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

