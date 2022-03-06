Credit Suisse Group Trims Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Target Price to $92.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.