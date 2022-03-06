Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $10,440.00.

CXDO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

CXDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.