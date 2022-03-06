Critical Comparison: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 31.82% 10.49% 1.16% Regions Financial 38.17% 15.33% 1.62%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.78 $473.84 million $1.13 11.82 Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.26 $2.52 billion $2.48 9.12

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

