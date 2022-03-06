Critical Survey: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $116.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 17.92 $13.79 million $0.16 612.85 Profound Medical $7.30 million 26.61 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.73

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

