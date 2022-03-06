Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,892 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stellantis by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Stellantis stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

