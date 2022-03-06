Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 80,591 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Western Union by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Western Union by 114,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Western Union stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

