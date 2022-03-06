Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

