Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

