Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.