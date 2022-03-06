Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 590.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

