Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,590 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

