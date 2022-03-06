Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $93.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

