Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.21 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.