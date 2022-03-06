Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

