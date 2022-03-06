Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 30,066 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.