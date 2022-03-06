Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.