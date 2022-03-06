Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

