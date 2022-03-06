Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $790,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,661 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

