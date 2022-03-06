Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.