CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

