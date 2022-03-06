CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 5.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 11,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 611,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

