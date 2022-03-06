CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. 5,347,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.